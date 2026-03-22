Raveena Tandon opens up on insecurities in career & classroom politics

The 'KGF: Chapter 2' actress's latest post read, "Just to make it clear. I never had any, just any insecurity from others, or any kind of school classroom politics. I have always been happy in my space and grateful for all the opportunities Eashwar has bestowed on me. Jai shiv Shambhu. Never felt the need to ever disrespect anyone. God has been very kind. So those who know me will always know the truth. (sic)"