Robert Pattinson reveals he lied in school about his dad being Michael Jackson

Jimmy, 58, pressed Robert on where he "got in trouble", to which the actor replied, "I got in trouble at school. I said my dad was Michael Jackson in show and tell. Do you know ginkgo biloba? I always really liked the name of the pills. And then I guess my parents were both taking that, and I had this tape, I just recorded a tape, Michael Jackson's actual album, recorded it, and said, 'My dad's been taking this medicine called ginkgo biloba, and this is him singing. And I got in lots of trouble for that’”.