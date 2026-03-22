Shefali Shah says 'still bask in its stardust' as Delhi Crime clocks 7 years

Shedding light on all the changes she made to her character in the third season, she wrote on social media, “I was terrified. It is the understatement of the century before ‘Delhi Crime 3’ dropped. I played a different side of Vartika this time. She felt the pain and anger with equal and more intensity, but instead of showing it, she channelled it into finding the girls. All situations require one aspect that's more prevalent than others. Certain situations need to be handled with power, certain with strength, certain with command, certain with force, and certain like this one, with compassion and empathy”.