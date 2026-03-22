Tharun Bhascker begins dubbing for Anupama Parameswaran's 'Crazy Kalyanam'

Reddy also said, "Crazy Kalyanam brings together a vibrant ensemble cast featuring Anupama Parameswaran, Naresh Vijaykrishna, Tarun Bhascker, and Akhil Uddemari, under the direction of Bhadrappa Gajula, with music by Suresh Bobbili. Each frame is crafted with passion, and every voice now adds soul to the story. As we move closer to completion, the excitement is building up for what promises to be a thoroughly entertaining cinematic experience filled with fun, emotions, and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned… the madness of Crazy Kalyanam is getting ready to hit the screens soon!"