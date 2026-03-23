Adivi Sesh calls Anurag Kashyap, ‘India's best Hindi dialogue writer’

Sharing his experience of working with Anurag Kashyap, he told IANS, “He constantly surprised me, surprised me with the first moment when I met him at his house, we were discussing the story for the first narration after me pitching it to him. He was so unfiltered and honest. And it was almost childlike because you don't see people with that level of honesty because there's always a certain amount of manicuring and diplomacy we all have in the world. And the fact that he didn't have it was so refreshing and it was beautiful. And it made me want to be authentic, my authentic self in front of him”.