'Drishyam 3' release pushed; To now reach the audience on Mohanlal's birthday

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the project will see Mohanlal reprising his role as Georgekutty, along with Meena as Rani George, Ansiba Hassan as Anju George, Esther Anil as Anumol "Anu" George, Asha Sharath as Geetha Prabhakar, Siddique as Prabhakar, Murali Gopy as IG Thomas Bastin IPS, and K. B. Ganesh Kumar as CI Philip Mathew.