Gaurav Gera reflects on 28-year journey, pens gratitude note to younger self and parents

He wrote: “This letter to my parents - 3rd Dec 1998. .. less than a month that I moved to Mumbai this is 28 years ago .. so no emails , Letters.. of course after that lots tv , some films , ad films , musical play , Radio , TikTok , Reels .. been a lovely journey with ups and downs.. God has been kind.. but this (camera emoji) Dhurandhared.. dunno what future holds .. but I wanna thank my 23 year old self for staying hopeful and Ma Pa for endless support #DhurandharTheRevenge.”