Kangana Ranaut celebrates 40th birthday with PM Modi, family

Kangana is one of the most outspoken and polarising figures in the entertainment industry. She is known for both her film career and political interventions. She rose to prominence with critically and commercially successful films like ‘Queen’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ (and its sequel), and ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, which cemented her reputation as a leading performer capable of carrying women-centric narratives. Over time, she built a brand around strong, often controversial opinions on industry practices, nationalism, and governance.