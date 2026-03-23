Maggie Gyllenhaal talks about accidentally killing husband Peter Sarsgaard's bees

She shared, "We have a house in Vermont ... Way deep, deep inside the national forest but I will be honest with you that is really because of my husband. I love Vermont but that's really Peter's place. I'll go for a but but it's pretty hardcore, it's very really in the middle of nowhere. We were stacking wood the other day and Peter and I were laughing (and saying) 'Do you think this is what our friends imagine we do when we come here?'. He like raises bees and chickens and taps maple trees and has a lovely garden. If I knew it was only for a week, I could do a week”.