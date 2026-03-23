Meryl Streep reveals she recorded 'a million versions' of secret ‘Project Hail Mary’ cameo

Miller recalled, "We (thought), wouldn’t it be fun to get Meryl Streep? And Ryan just said, ‘She can do anything’, and that was perfect. So we’re like, ‘OK, well, now we’ve got to ask Meryl Streep’, and so then you’re like, ‘OK, Amy Pascal, our producing partner on the movie, had made movies with her, many movies, like The Post and other movies, so she had a relationship'. So we’re like, ‘Amy, you got to’.