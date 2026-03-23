Mouni Roy says 'I look up to you' as she wishes 'Kyuki Saas Bhi...' co-star Smriti Irani

Posting a warm picture of herself embracing the politician in a hug, Mouni wrote on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, "Happy Birthday Smriti Di (white heart emoji) Through every high and every storm, you've been there, steady, strong, and so full of heart. I say this enough, I truly look up to you and love you very much for your resilience, your fire, and the way you hold your ground with such grace. You're rare, and I'm endlessly grateful for you. Wishing you all the love, joy, and quiet moments of happiness you so deeply deserve @smritiiraniofficial. (sic)"