Preity Zinta enjoys night out after forever as she attends Sussanne Khan's Eid celebration

Lauding the cast, she shared, "@ranveersingh You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts. @actormaddy you know how I felt about your flawless performance earlier & to be honest that goes for the entire cast. @therakeshbedi what timing, @duttsanjay what swag, so much sweetness & sincerity @saraarjunn & last but not the least @rampal72 you have hit it out of the park again.”