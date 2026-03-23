Rajinikanth says, 'Dhurandhar 2’ is must watch for every Indian, Aditya Dhar calls it superstar moment

Responding to the same, Aditya called it a superstar moment. He wrote, “ “Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call ‘Dhurandhar 2’, a “must watch” feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life”.