Rakesh Bedi urges all not to share spoilers from Dhurandhar 2: That is being a spoilsport

Bedi took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a video where he was heard saying, "I am proud to be a part of Dhurandhar 2. I must say that Dhurandhar has not only broken, has not only shattered, but devastated all kinds of records at the box office. It has penetrated deep into the hearts of people in India and around the world. It is not only a commercial hit, but it is also making an impact on the masses, Indian people who have seen the film. The reactions, the collections are unprecedented, unheard and unparalleled. A lot of ‘un-s’ are attached with this film."