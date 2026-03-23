Subhash Ghai embraces change, says it ‘triggers’ him to fall in love with life every day

Ghai wrote the caption, "IT WAS MY FIRST FILM AS AN ACTOR IN 1967...Yes. It was produced by RAJSHREE production n me n Jalal agha the two actors from pune film institute were picked up to cast for brief young roles in a movie #TAQDEER Can u recognise me in this pick ? I never knew where my taqdeer wud take me in film industry...I feel blessed today. N thank u all (sic)".