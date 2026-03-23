Ulka Gupta talks about journey from Jhansi Ki Rani to auditioning for Ranveer Singh's Simmba
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Ulka Gupta, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, has opened up about her journey from television to Bollywood- from her stint as Manikarnika in Jhansi Ki Rani to Ranveer Singh's on-screen sister in Simmba.
"From doing TV shows and after that cracking movies, to giving auditions for films like ‘Simmba’ and to show my acting craft, a lot of hard work has gone behind in where I stand today professionally” she added.
The actress, further reflecting on her journey, said that while the transition was not easy, her roots in TV have played a significant role in shaping her career.
In a conversation with IANS, Ulka said, “It was not easy to struggle from TV to reach a movie. I have been doing TV for many years.”
The actress credited television for laying the foundation for actors in the industry.
“I believe that all the success that I have achieved, and if I am a celebrity and a star today, all the credit goes to TV and all the audiences of TV. “
Talking about Ulka, the actress rose to fame with her portrayal of young Rani Lakshmibai in the television show Jhansi Ki Rani, which made her a household name
She has also been part of many other television projects over the years.
The actor was last seen in Kerala Story 2, which received a mixed response from both audiences and critics.
In the film, she essayed the role of Surekha.
Talking about how ‘movies are a reflection of society,’ Ulka had earlier opened up about her association with Kerala Story 2.
Sharing her thoughts on how films mirror real-life situations, she told IANS, “I feel that movies are a reflection of society. And whatever is happening in society at a given point of time, creators or makers want to show it or bring a solution to it.”
She added, “Sometimes I feel that a project or a story is of no use to society, but sometimes entertainment is also important.”
–IANS
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(This report is auto-published from IANS wire service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content)
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