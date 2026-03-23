Zeenat Aman appeals to CM Pramod Sawant to address the ecological destruction of Goa

"Driven by primordial instinct the babies are wired to walk into the sea, and with a little help from their doulas they began their journey. I’m told no more than 1 in 1000 of these littles ones will survive to adulthood. And then the adult that survives will have to navigate trawlers, pollution, beach erosion and collapsing ecosystems…Little babies. Not yet minutes old, and in a race for their lives," the veteran actress added.