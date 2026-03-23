Zendaya says her film ‘The Drama’ asks pertinent question about love

She said, “To me, this movie is really about what you are willing to accept for love and poses the question, ‘Is love unconditional?’. In my real life, what this movie has reminded me about love is, if you feel safe with someone, if you feel known by someone, and you feel seen by someone, then you feel like you can tell them everything. And that’s the hope, right? To be with someone you can be your whole and true self with and they will love every part of that.”