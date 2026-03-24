Aasif Sheikh says his ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ character is full of hilarious insecurity, OTT confidence

Rohitashv Gour said, “Playing Manmohan Tiwari for so many years has been a privilege, but seeing him on the big screen felt like a milestone not just for me, but for every fan who has grown up with the character. The film allowed us to explore his quirks in a larger-than-life format, and that was incredibly satisfying as an actor. I think viewers will enjoy how his charm and mischief translate cinematically. Now, audiences everywhere can relive that madness from the comfort of their homes”.