Akshay Kumar reveals he was first offered Suniel Shetty’s role of Shyam in 'Hera Pheri' but chose Raju instead

When probed further on why he chose to play Raju instead of Shyam in ‘Hera-Pheri’, Akshay Kumar answered, “Because I had never done such a role before, someone so mischievous. I had mostly done action roles and ‘seedha’ (gentle) roles in films like Dhadkan and Ek Rishta. When he was narrating ‘Hera Pheri’, I found that the character was crazy about money. So I requested him, ‘Can I try this role?’”