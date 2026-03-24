Arjun Rampal to headline upcoming web series Billionaire: Excited about this one

Spilling his excitement about his next cinematic journey, Rampal said, “I am really excited about this one. Playing a role like this is definitely not something that comes your way every day, and when it does, you grab it with both hands, feet, and whatever you’ve got. Working with the incredible Hansal Mehta & Robbie Grewal has been a dream come true, and I can’t believe it's going to be fulfilled soon. It feels great to have the fabulous team at Amazon MX Player making this journey even more special. The preparation starts soon, I am soaking into the world, getting to know the character better, and really gearing up for something that will be a very rewarding journey. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for the audiences.”