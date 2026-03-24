Avinash Tiwary sheds light on the importance on ‘Aye Khudaa’ in narrative structure of ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’

The music video of ‘Aye Khudaa’ shows a poignant look into Sunny’s headspace, weaving together flashbacks that reflect on the couple’s shared journey and the memories that linger. It is a deep soulful track that resonates with anyone who has gone through a heartbreak. With its heartfelt lyrics and a melody that truly hits home, the song is set to become a go-to anthem for those navigating the quiet ache of love and loss.