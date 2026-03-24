Christian Bale reveals who inspired his portrayal of Frankenstein in ‘The Bride’

The actor further mentioned, “One of the inspirations was a chimpanzee s******* into his hand then throwing it, which I’ve actually experienced at San Diego zoo! “It’s a protest dance that ends in revolution though. It’s something of an answer to meeting your heroes. Frank finally meets his hero Ronnie Reed but because of his intense loneliness and lack of companionship, can’t believe that Ronnie doesn’t know him as well as he knows Ronnie. He’s an Eminem Stan figure really. The dance comes out of the pain of being rejected – and it’s the birth of the true Frank”.