Ektaa Kapoor locks in the sequel to ‘The Sabarmati Report’

‘The Sabarmati Report’ was based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. ‘The Sabarmati Report’ also starred Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. It was directed by Dheeraj Sarna.