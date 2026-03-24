Himesh Reshammiya shares how he approached ‘Chand Dekh Lena’ from Salman Khan-starrer ‘Maatrubhumi’

Earlier, Salman took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’. The picture shows the actor peeking through the clapperboard. The 86th scene from the film shows a close-up shot 1 of the actor giving his 1st take. Salman was seen dressed in combat fatigues featuring a jacket with insignia, and other layers of the old Personal Camouflage Disruptive Pattern Material (PC DPM). Since the Galwan stand-off happened in 2020-2021, the character has been dressed accordingly.