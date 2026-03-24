Hrithik Roshan throws idea to Ryan Gosling of hanging out with respective aliens buddies

Hrithik then spoke about the scene from ‘Project Hail Mary’ which stayed with him. He shared, “There is this one scene where they're forcing you to go to space and you just don't want to go. On the page it's said that he tears up and I caught myself thinking as an actor I was like how would an actor play that? Would I actually cry or would I hold it in? What's going to be the sweet spot? I was wondering, did you have a thought while approaching that scene?”.