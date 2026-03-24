John Boyega teases Star Wars return, confirms being approached for the project

According to Popverse.com, he said at Florida Supercon 2025, "If I was a producer on Star Wars from the beginning, you would have had a whole completely different thing. It would be mad. First of all, we’re not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people. We're not doing that. The first thing we're going to do is fulfil their story, fulfil their legacy. We're going to make a good moment of handing on the baton”.