Lupita Nyong'o opens up on feeling 'shame' amid her medical condition

She added, "I was hiding in plain sight, because I was on these red carpets and prancing about and twirling, and putting on a brave face and acting like everything was OK. But in my private moments, I was dealing with heavy periods and severe clotting. At one point, I had a period for over 30 days. I was pre-anaemic and experiencing fatigue. I think as women, we are conditioned from when we’re in our adolescent years to expect pain, to expect discomfort. And we’re not taught how to observe our bodies”.