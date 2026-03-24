Palash Sen calls devotional music his ‘bhajan rock’: Always good to sing songs for the Almighty

“This song by Akshay and Vikram and Maggi is bhajan rock for me. We can categorise music in a million ways but if eventually it is in praise of God , that is all we need .. We are humans.. We believe in the almighty. I am sure He believes in us too. The voice in the end is the ace director, @ganeshacharyaa .. Jai Shiv Shambhu .. Jai Mahakal,” he concluded.