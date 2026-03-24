Sanya Malhotra begins shooting for romantic thriller titled ‘Sundar Poonam’

For the caption, she wrote: "Har Har Mahadev...Years of dreaming, working, learning and growing. Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe yaad dilayegi ki patience aur faith ka result kitna sundar ho sakta hai. And through it all meri family and friends ka trust was always my biggest strength. This is more than just a house. It’s a little piece of my journey. Welcome to my ghar. (sic)."