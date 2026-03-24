Sonakshi Batra: Lord Ram's life is a reminder of how one should walk the path of righteousness

The actress made the statement ahead of Rama Navami. She shared how her family celebrity the day, as she said, “Ram Navami has always been a very special and spiritual day for me. I have immense faith in Lord Ram and truly believe that his blessings guide and protect us in every phase of life. At home, we celebrate this day together as a family, offering prayers and seeking his blessings, while my mother lovingly prepares prasad, which makes the day even more special”.