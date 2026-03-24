Soori's next to be helmed by 'Indru, Netru, Nalai' director R Ravikumar

Already, Soori has an interesting line up of films including 'Mandaadi' waiting for release. It may be recalled that Soori, who plays a seaman in director Mathimaran Pugazhendi's much-anticipated action entertainer 'Mandaadi', had dropped a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video from the sets of the film that showed him working out in the sea for his role in the film. The video had triggered huge excitement among the fans of the actor.