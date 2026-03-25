Adivi Sesh: ‘Corporate apathy’ hasn't penetrated Telugu cinema

He continued, “I asked him, ‘Why don't you guys get it that this means so much to me. That was about some particular topic. And he couldn't take it anymore. So he just kind of just blew up and he said, ‘That's because we work for a paycheque, Sesh’. I was stunned. And I was like, ‘How could I be so foolish?’. I didn't realize it. And this man is a truly good man. And he's not a bad person at all. And he wanted to do a good job for the film. He said, the point is, and then he softly explained. He said, ‘my salary doesn't change. Nothing changes for me. Maybe a small extra bonus at the end of the year. But I have to deliver seven or eight such successful films before I'm considered for a promotion’. So what happens is because there is no emotional ownership in a film doing well, the system only looks forward to only making money”.