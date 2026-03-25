Anne Hathaway vows to stay away from stress

She said, “Before, there was this focus that was really uncompromising and uninterrupted. And I just can’t tell you anymore what life is like without kids, but kids interrupt you all the time. My friends and I talk about it a lot, and we actually feel very defeated by the concept of balance. If the weight shifts in one direction, you then have to bounce it up on the other side, and we find that it winds us up as opposed to making us steady. We’re like, ‘We seek to harmonise our life’”.