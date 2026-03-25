Deepti Naval takes trip down memory lane with old photograph from younger days

She was often cast with Farooq Sheikh and they became an iconic on-screen couple of the early 1980s, with films such as Chashme Buddoor, Saath Saath, Kissi Se Na Kehna, Katha, Rang Birangi and Faasle. Three decades later, they reunited in Tell Me O Kkhuda. Their last film together was Listen... Amaya. She returned in the 2000s with social dramas like Bawandar and Firaaq.