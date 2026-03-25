Jay-Z opens up on redundancy of rap battles

He told GQ, "It takes up so much oxygen. It’s like trying to tear down people’s lives. I don’t know if it’s worth it at this point. I love the idea that we got so much music in such a short period of time. Just everything around it was like, 'Man, this is taking us a couple steps back’. We’ve just grown so much that, I guess I’m going to say it, I don’t know if battling needs to be part of the culture anymore”.