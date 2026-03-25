Lily Allen says she ‘cringes’ over old pics, shares what she wears in bed

When asked what advice she would give her 21-year-old self, she said, "There are some pictures I look at that make me cringe in hindsight, but at the time I was having a laugh, so I wouldn’t begrudge myself. I used to wear a lot of glitter and eye make-up that didn’t always work that well with flash photography. It made me look like a panda in photos, and there are a lot of those photos still floating around”.