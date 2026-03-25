‘Maa Ka Sum’ starring Mona Singh follows life of a maths prodigy in pursuit of perfect partner for his single mother

Babita Ashiwal shared, “What drew me to this series was its warmth and the heartfelt way it looks at relationships. At its core, it’s the story of a boy in his late teens trying to make sense of love and adulting through math and data. It’s the kind of story that feels instantly relatable, full of humor and the little lessons we all pick up while figuring life out. Prime Video has always been a great partner to work with, ‘Maa Ka Sum’ is a wholesome family watch that promises to entertain everyone, from young adults to older audiences. I look forward to Maa Ka Sum premiering exclusively on Prime Video”.