Sanoj Mishra responds to allegations raised by Monalisa Bhosle: This could be my last video

He shared that this is how some people brainwash others and how far they can take someone, as he said, “This is the same girl whom I used to teach. My own children would get upset with me, asking why I taught Mona Lisa and not them. That was the level of attachment I had with her, and today, see how far things have been taken. Now I can also feel the pain of that father whose daughter, Monalisa, said that she feels her life is in danger from me. From that perspective, the allegations being made against me and the things happening are not very big matters. I am always capable of dealing with any situation and fighting through it. I will never bow my head in front of jihadis or traitors”.