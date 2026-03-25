Shabana Azmi remembers ‘college mate’ Farooq Sheikh on his 78th birth anniversary

She wrote in the caption section: “#Farooque Shaikh, My college mate, co-founder of Hindi Natya Manch at St Xaviers, thank you for seeing me through so many exams, filling my pens with ink so I don’t run out during writing, ever present when I was unwell but teasing me endlessly and never saying a kind word 22 years of travelling the world with me and #Feroz Abbas Khan for the timeless #Tumhari Amrita for 22years. Remembering you on your birthday (sic).”