Shehzad Shaikh joins Amandeep Sidhu, Sheizaan Khan in 'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan' as hotelier

Confirming the news, Shehzad said, “I started my career 12 years ago with ‘Qubool Hai’, and now, being a part of the Zee family once again feels surreal. I had been following Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, and when I was offered the show, I was initially a bit skeptical. However, after a few conversations and understanding the character and the vision, I was very happy to come on board. Returning to the channel after all these years with one of its top shows is truly an honour”.