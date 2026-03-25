Vedhika Kumar reflects on the viral success of ‘Sulthaan’, calls it 'overwhelming'

Praising the team behind "Sulthaan", she went on to add, "It is a high energy, intense track, brought to life under the choreography of one of India’s top choreographers, Shobi Master. The song is composed by the talented Shaan Rahman, beautifully sung by Anila Rajeev, and shot by one of the best cinematographers, Akhil George, making the entire experience even more exciting and demanding."