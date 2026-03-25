Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' release likely to be postponed?

Director Vignesh Shivan had, almost a week ago, announced that his eagerly awaited film would be hitting screens on April 3. Taking to his Instagram page, he had said, "RELEASING 3RD APRIL 2026!!! LIK #lik #dheema. There’s so much hard work that has gone into making this film and bringing it to theatres! Have loads of respect for everyone part of this team 🤍 it’s a dream project for all of us. We humbly invite you to come celebrate LOVE INSURANCE KOMPANY in theatres on 3rd April."