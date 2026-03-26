Adivi Sesh: Non-Hindi film industries have always done well

He told IANS, “I think in general, non-Hindi industries in India have always done amazing work. You know, the Bengali film or Malayalam film, Tamil film, Telugu film. I think that the difference has been that the popularity of film is now on par. You know, a film from anywhere in India can be just as popular as a Telugu film or a Hindi film today. And I think that's the beautiful part. That's sort of inherent globalization caused by COVID where everybody was forced to, you know, because they'd run out of films in their own languages”.