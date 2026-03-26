Akshay Kumar cites his film with Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Waqt’, to stress the 'importance of acting on time'

He concluded with a strong message against procrastination. “Aur sab ko ye kehna chahunga ki kabhi mat boliye ki waqt aane pe kar lenge… nahi. Agar karna hai toh aaj karo, warna nahi hone wala.” (I want to tell everyone, never say you will do it when the time comes. If you have to do something, do it today, otherwise it will never happen.)