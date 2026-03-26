Charlie Puth says he is prone to getting sick over sounds

Appearing on the latest episode of David Begnaud's The Person Who Believed in Me podcast, Charlie said, "I'm sensitive to sound, and sound comes out of people. So the splash of the pool, the laughter, the cheering, the air horn that the annoying drunk dad would bring to, it's all playing, if you can hear it at 100 per cent, I'm hearing it at 200 per cent, and I'm not the only one who experiences this, it's just everything is so loud”.