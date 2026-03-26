Dhanush's dad Kasthuri Raja's role in 'Habeebi' will help showcase the respect our society has for elders: Meera Kathiravan

Director Meera Kathiravan, speaking about the experience of working with Kasthuri Raja in the film, said, “Having Kasthuri Raja sir associated with 'Habeebi' has been a great strength for us. His experience and understanding of storytelling brought clarity and confidence to our journey. The character he represents reflects the immense respect we hold for elders in our society --individuals who command admiration beyond religious differences. His presence brings a sense of unity, dignity, and emotional depth that truly connects with the soul of the film. Despite his seniority and immense acumen in storytelling, he showed no sense of superiority, which made everyone in the unit feel extremely comfortable.”