‘Harry Potter’ series trailer casts a nostalgic spell with Hogwarts comeback

On the train, he sees Ron hugging his mother goodbye as he boards. The two sit down on the train with Hermione, and Ron asks him, “Are you really Harry Potter?” There’s also a montage that shows the trio exploring Hogwarts, Harry unwrapping a Quidditch broomstick and quick looks at Dumbledore, Snape, Draco Malfoy, Mr. Ollivander, the Sorting Hat and more.