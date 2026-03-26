Nandamuri Balakrishna conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award at International Film Festival of Delhi

After the screening, Nandamuri Balakrishna said, "First of all, I bow down to my parents. Without their blessings, I would not have come this far. It is because of their blessings that I have been excelling in the film industry for 50 years. I can proudly say that there is no other hero in any other language or industry who has excelled for 50 years. My father always thought about women and women's empowerment. He was the first to bring a law that gave women a share in their father's property. He also established Padmavati University in Tirupati. Whether in films or politics, my father worked for women's empowerment. We will continue his legacy and his ideals. He will always be alive in our hearts. It is a pleasure to participate in the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) and receive the award. I am proud to screen our film 'Bhagavant Kesari' at this event. Thank you to everyone who gave us this opportunity."