Ram Gopal Varma reveals he wanted to be auto rickshaw driver at the age of 10

He wrote, “I wanted to be an auto rickshaw driver when I was around 10, because I was fascinated with the vrooom vroom sound when the accelerator revs up. And then around 15, I wanted to live in a forest inspired by a cousin of mine , and then a few years later, I wanted to be an engineer and then once again I changed my mind to become a director. Likewise, I was heavily into Enid Blyton's books which I abandoned , when I discovered James Hadley Chase, who I thought was the greatest writer ever. And then after a few years, I discovered Fredrick Forsyth who awed me beyond my imagination. In effect we all keep getting re-shaped from time to time because of newer and newer experiences which keep on elevating our bench marks as they should. My bench mark films were The sound of music (‘Rangeela’), Exorcist (‘Raat’, ‘Bhoot’) , ‘Godfather’ (‘Satya’, ‘Company’, ‘Sarkar’). In my entire career I was making films derived from those benchmarks and mainly from ‘Godfather’”.